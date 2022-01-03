Six days after joining BJP, Punjab MLA returns to Congress

Just six days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress.
Laddi on Monday said he returned to the Congress fold on Sunday night in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Chaudhary, and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Laddi, the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, had joined the BJP on December 28, 2021 in New Delhi, in the presence of union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Punjab in-charge of the party.
