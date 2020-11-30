Six IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

  • Nov 30 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 13:22 ist
In a minor administrative reshuffle, six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred in Rajasthan. 

Senior IAS officer Dr Samit Sharma was appointed as Jaipur Divisional Commissioner. He replaces Dr Rajesh Sharma who has been appointed as Jodhpur divisional commissioner, as per the department of personnel order issued on Sunday night.

Nannumal Pahadia has been posted as Alwar district collector and Rajendra Kishan as Swai Madhopur district collector.

In another order, IPS Dr Ravi Prakash Mehrada has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP-crime). He will also hold additional charge as ADGP, Civil Rights.

