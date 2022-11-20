Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 20 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 12:18 ist
Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after the push back at 6.13 am owing to a "technical issue", the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated. The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
India News
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Mumbai
Kozhikode

What's Brewing

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 