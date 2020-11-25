Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for third day

The weather is most likely to remain dry till December 3 but isolated light rain or snow cannot be ruled out

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 25 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 13:12 ist
An Indian tourist looks out while walking during a snowfall in Yusmarg, some 55 Km from Srinagar on November 23, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Intermittent snowfall and rains continued at most places in Kashmir for the third day on Wednesday, officials said.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry weather from Thursday till next week.

Officials said most places in the valley experienced rains/light snowfall which continued when last reports came in.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded four inches of fresh snowfall during the night, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, recorded around one inch of snow.

There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches, including the Sonamarg-Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road which connects the valley with Ladakh, they said.

The road was closed for traffic on Monday.

Many areas in the plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains.

The officials said there is a gradual decrease in the precipitation since Wednesday morning and significant improvement in weather is expected from the afternoon.

The weather is most likely to remain dry till December 3 but isolated light rain or snow cannot be ruled out, they said.

They advised people, especially those living in snow-bound areas, to be cautious against any possible avalanches. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall

