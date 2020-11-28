Manish Sisodia stresses on vocational courses

Society needs to change perception towards vocational courses: Manish Sisodia

He was addressing the students of Delhi government schools at a felicitation event

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2020, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 01:17 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses as they provide "excellent employment and business opportunities".

He was addressing the students of Delhi government schools at a felicitation event for excelling in Class 12 boards with vocational subjects.

"Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students," Sisodia said.

At the meeting, students, parents, and teachers also shared their views and feedback on vocational studies, its future in terms of employability, skill development, and the way forward.

"In the coming years, with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we hope to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses and studies are not considered as secondary areas of study.

"The objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented. The suggestions of all the students, teachers and parents will be very useful in helping us design the courses we can offer at the university," Sisodia said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 