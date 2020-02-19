Son of SI, 4 others arrested for truck loot in UP

Son of SI, 4 others arrested for truck loot in Muzaffarnagar

He said the looted truck has been recovered

Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Feb 19 2020, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 11:24am ist
The police said the five accused were wanted in Haryana and Rajasthan also for their involvement in cases of loot. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

Police have arrested five people, including the son of a sub-inspector in Punjab, for allegedly looting a goods truck and beating up its driver, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the loot incident happened on February 12 when the accused allegedly accosted and beat up the driver near Pinna village on Panipat-Khatima Highway under the Titawi police station limits and fled with the truck carrying grocery items.

He also said the car used in the crime belonged to Vikas, who is son of a police sub-inspector posted in Punjab. He said the car carried a 'police' plate.

The police said the five accused were wanted in Haryana and Rajasthan also for their involvement in cases of loot.

Apart from slapping Indian Penal Code section related to loot, the police has also booked them under section 307 (attempt to murder). 

