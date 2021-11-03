Sonia accepts Amarinder's resignation from Congress

Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Congress

The 79-year-old leader had timed his resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 22:16 ist
Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's resignation from primary membership of the party, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

Singh on Tuesday had resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him.

The 79-year-old leader had timed his resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party. The Punjab Lok Congress will be formally launched after the Election Commission registers it and allots a poll symbol.

"Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," Venugopal said on Twitter.

Singh, in his seven-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, made public on Twitter, had lashed out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the new Punjab Congress president whom he described as an "acolyte of the Pakistani deep state", and "dubious individual" Harish Rawat, the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the state. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonia Gandhi
Amarinder Singh
India News
Congress
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 