SpiceXpress gets 600 oxygen concentrators from US

SpiceXpress gets 600 oxygen concentrators from US

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 30 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 00:52 ist
"SpiceXpress flight carrying 600 oxygen concentrators from Miami USA has landed at Delhi airport," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

SpiceXpress, cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Thursday brought 600 oxygen concentrators to Delhi on its flight from Miami in the US.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

"SpiceXpress flight carrying 600 oxygen concentrators from Miami USA has landed at Delhi airport," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

"These will further strengthen & reinforce our fight against COVID," he added.

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
India
Delhi
Hardeep Singh Puri
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 