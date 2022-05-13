Sprinkle cow urine in house to remove obstacles: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Friday said "sprinkling cow urine will remove obstacles in the house".
Talking to reporters here, the animal husbandry minister said the Goddess Ganga "resides in the urine of the cow".
"Sprinkling it in the house removes vastu defects or any other obstacles," he said.
Lakshmiji resides in cow dung, he added.
On the question of the plight of cows in shelters made for them, the minister said his government is constantly striving for the improvement of cow shelters and problems will be resolved soon.
Before leaving for Banda, the minister met party functionaries and MLAs.
He later held a meeting with senior officials of the district and gave directions regarding cow shelters.
