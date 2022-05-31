9-yr-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Uttar Pradesh

Stray dogs attack boys in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, nine-year-old dead

The boys, Shashikant and Krish, had accompanied their uncle to the fields when they were attacked by dogs on Monday evening

IANS
IANS, Uttar Pradesh,
  • May 31 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 10:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A pack of stray dogs mauled a nine-year-old boy allegedly to death and grievously injured his cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The boys, Shashikant and Krish, had accompanied their uncle to the fields when they were attacked by dogs on Monday evening.

"I was working in the field around 50 metre away from the spot where the incident occurred. Suddenly, around ten dogs attacked and started dragging the kids. I quickly rushed to their rescue. After hearing their cries for help, some farmers working in the nearby fields also came and scared the dogs away," said Devesh Chauhan, the uncle of the two boys.

By the time both the boys were rescued, they had already been severely injured.

They were immediately rushed to Hasanpur community health centre where the doctors declared Shashikant brought dead.

Krish has been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, for further treatment where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered anger among locals as they had complained about the stray dog menace several times but no action was taken.

Later, the family of the dead boy blocked the Atrasi road in Hasanpur, demanding compensation from the government.

The local BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi and Hasanpur SDM Sudhir Kumar reached the spot and gave an assurance to the family after which the blockade was lifted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Stray dog attack
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

 