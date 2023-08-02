Successful in establishing peaceful ecosystem in J&K with help of people: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his administration has been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in the Union Territory due to the support and cooperation of the people.

He said the UT administration is working with the right intent to meet the developmental needs and aspirations of the people.

“The reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have brought transformational changes in the growth journey of Jammu Kashmir. We have been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in the UT. This has been possible because of the support and cooperation of the people of J&K,” Sinha said.

The L-G paid was in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Charar-e-Sharief.

During his visit, he interacted with the spiritual leaders, public representatives and local residents and discussed the measures to harness the tourism potential and giving a boost to spiritual tourism in the area.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to establish the branch of Shaikh-Ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies of University of Kashmir at Charar-e-Sharief.

"The life of Sufi saint Shaikh-Ul-Aalam, also known as Nund Rishi, is the best example of India's unity in diversity. His teachings of brotherhood, love, harmony continue to inspire the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the branch of Shaikh-Ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies at Charar-e-Sharief will spread his ideas and ideals of humanism and will also a mark of respect to all spiritual streams.

It will motivate people to march towards the bright future, dedicate themselves for peace and development and to unlock the precious treasure house of our cultural heritage, Sinha added.

On the demand of restoration of the shrine, the Lt Governor directed the tourism department to work in close coordination with experts of NIT, analyse the detailed design, architectural drawings and restore the revered structure to its original glory.

He said the construction work on utilities was on hold due to a court order, which has been vacated and the work will be completed soon.

The Lt Governor said the work on the District Hospital at Budgam will start soon and on completion, the facility will cater to the healthcare needs of the people of the area.