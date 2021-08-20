Sumedh Singh Saini case: Punjab minister seeks removal of AG, home secy, vigilance bureau chief

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered release of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a cheating case, state cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday sought removal of the advocate general, home secretary and vigilance bureau chief director for their “professional incompetence.”

However, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while responding to Randhawa's sharp remarks, asked the ministers and party colleagues to “check facts” before making any statement.

The high court on Thursday night had ordered release of Saini, who was arrested on charges of cheating, forgery and corruption among others.

“In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case, I urge chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence," said Randhawa in a tweet.

The Jails minister also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Saini was released from vigilance custody early Friday on the directions of the high court, which termed his arrest in a cheating and forgery case as illegal.

A single bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi pronounced the verdict on Thursday night.

Saini was arrested by the state's Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday night in connection with a case registered in September 2020 for cheating, forgery, corruption and other offences.

Reacting to Randhawa's remarks, the CM asked his ministers to discuss issues especially sensitive ones with him or at the party platform before going public.

“'I advise all cabinet & party colleagues to check facts before issuing statements. I suggest they should discuss all issues, especially sensitive ones, either with me or on @INCPunjab platform before going public': @capt_amarinder in response to remarks by @Sukhjinder_INC,” according to a tweet issued by the chief minister's media advisor.

Randhawa had been critical of the chief minister over the issue of poll promises including alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and post sacrilege police firing incidents.