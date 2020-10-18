Sunday market in Srinagar reopens after remaining closed for eight months

The weekly flea market in the heart of the city, popularly known as 'Sunday Market', re-opened for business on Sunday after remaining closed for over eight months in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

The flea market reopened on Sunday for shoppers as vendors put up stalls on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the Lal Chowk city centre here, they said.

The officials said the vendors maintained social distancing and followed other precautions and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision to throw open the market was taken after the district administration held deliberations with the stakeholders and asked them to ensure strict compliance of the pandemic guidelines, they said.

The shoppers welcomed the reopening of the market after over eight months.

"This market not only caters to shoppers from various sections of society but is also a means of sustenance for these vendors. So, obviously, the reopening of the market is a welcome step," Sheikh Owais, a shopper, said.

However, he said, the vendors and the shoppers must ensure that social distancing norms are maintained.

The market was closed in March this year as the administration imposed a lockdown here after the city recorded its first case of Covid-19 from Khanyar area.

Even as the lockdown was lifted and the other markets of the valley reopened gradually, the flea market continued to remain shut as the authorities apprehended that the market -- which usually witnesses a huge rush of people -- would increase the risk of infection.