Armed Amritpal backers storm Amritsar police barricades

Supporters of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords, guns in Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet, from Gurdaspur district, was arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and thrashing a man

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 14:52 ist
Protestors breaking through the police barricade. Credit: ANI Photo

Supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh broke through the police barricades with swords and guns outside the Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar. They gathered outside to protest the arrest of Singh's aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan. 

Lovepreet, from Gurdaspur district, was arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and thrashing a man. However, his family members said that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. 

More to follow... 

Punjab
India News
Amritsar

