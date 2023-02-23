Supporters of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords, guns in Amritsar

Supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh broke through the police barricades with swords and guns outside the Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar. They gathered outside to protest the arrest of Singh's aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan.
#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar
They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023
Lovepreet, from Gurdaspur district, was arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and thrashing a man. However, his family members said that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case.
More to follow...
