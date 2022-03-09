SC adjourns plea on Mallya's appearance till tomorrow

Supreme Court adjourns plea on Vijay Mallya's appearance till March 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 11:52 ist
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Credit: AP Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a plea related to appearance of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case till Thursday (March 10). 

More to follow...

