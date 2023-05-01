SC says it can dissolve marriages under special powers

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriages on ground of irretrievable breakdown

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the apex court is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • May 01 2023, 11:00 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 11:43 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve those marriages which are irretrievably broken down by dispensing with the need a six-month waiting period prescribed under the marital laws.

"It is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage that will not contravene the principles of public policy,” a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

Reading out excerpts of the judgement, Justice Sanjiv Khanna declared that the period of six months can be dispensed with subject to requirements and conditions as specified in the previous two judgments of this court.

The bench said the court can invoke special power granted to it under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice to grant divorce. The power is seemingly unhindered, the court said.

It, however, added the powers of Article 142 must be exercised based on fundamentals of public policy. 

The unanimous judgement was delivered on a batch of petitions on the use of the court's plenary powers to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties without referring them to family courts to wait for the mandatory period prescribed under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The bench also comprised Justices A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave acted as amicus curiae while senior advocates V Giri and Indira Jaising appeared for private parties.

The court had reserved its judgement on September 29, 2022 on five petitions while hearing a reference made in 2016.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

A wallet of candies

A wallet of candies

DH Toon | Promises in the air?

DH Toon | Promises in the air?

 