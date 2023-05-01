Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriages on ground of irretrievable breakdown

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve those marriages which are irretrievably broken down by dispensing with the need a six-month waiting period prescribed under the marital laws.

"It is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage that will not contravene the principles of public policy,” a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

Reading out excerpts of the judgement, Justice Sanjiv Khanna declared that the period of six months can be dispensed with subject to requirements and conditions as specified in the previous two judgments of this court.

The bench said the court can invoke special power granted to it under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice to grant divorce. The power is seemingly unhindered, the court said.

It, however, added the powers of Article 142 must be exercised based on fundamentals of public policy.

The unanimous judgement was delivered on a batch of petitions on the use of the court's plenary powers to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties without referring them to family courts to wait for the mandatory period prescribed under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The bench also comprised Justices A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave acted as amicus curiae while senior advocates V Giri and Indira Jaising appeared for private parties.

The court had reserved its judgement on September 29, 2022 on five petitions while hearing a reference made in 2016.