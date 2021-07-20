Supreme Court seeks Manipur's reply on plea for compensation for detention of activist

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Manipur government on a plea seeking compensation for the detention of an activist under the National Security Act for his Facebook post on cow dung and urine.

"It is a serious matter. Someone has lost their liberty," a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The top court issued notice to the Manipur government as a plea was made to pay compensation to the victim.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted the order on detention had been revoked on Monday after the top court on Monday directed for the immediate release of activist Erendro Leichombam.

He said he did not even attempt to defend the detention. The matter should rest there, he submitted.

Appearing for activist's father L Raghumani Singh, advocate S Farasat said some responsibility has to be fixed in the case as orders were passed in a cavalier manner.

The court put the matter for consideration after two weeks.

On Monday, the court said continued detention of the petitioner would amount to violation of rights to life and liberty.

The petitioner contended that his son was detained under the NSA due to malice on May 17, the day he was granted bail for his Facebook post of May 13 wherein he reminded the BJP leaders that the cure for Covid-19 is science and not cow dung or cow urine.

