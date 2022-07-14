Supreme Court to hear TV news editor's plea in case related to doctored Rahul Gandhi clip

Rahul doctored video: SC to hear TV news editor's plea

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 14 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 17:36 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of an editor of a TV news channel challenging the summons issued to him for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the telecast of a programme on July 1.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior lawyer Siddhartha Dave that the matter be listed urgently as the editor of the channel has not been protected. He noted that the news anchor Rohit Ranjan of the channel has been granted protection against coercive action in the matter.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari on July 8 had granted relief to Ranjan and restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against him in connection with multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Gandhi.

While granting the interim protection to the anchor, the bench had also issued notices to the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh seeking their responses on Ranjan’s plea for quashing of complaints or FIRs concerning the telecast.

Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Rohit Ranjan

