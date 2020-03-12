Supreme Court to use smaller A4 size paper sheets

The Supreme Court would accept petitions and affidavits only on A4 size sheets of paper printed on both sides from April 1, in a decision to control environmental degradation and bring uniformity in the use of papers in its day-to-day work.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had on January 14 directed the Supreme Court registry to use A4 size sheets printed on both sides for internal communications at all levels.

A new circular dated March 5, which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday, said A4 size paper will be accepted on the judicial side from April 1, with required specifications.

The circular, issued through apex court secretary-general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said from now onwards all the communication to the advocate-on-record will be sent through e-mails and SMSs and the registry would be discontinuing the practice of sending such communications through hard copies.

At present 'legal size' paper, bigger than A-4 size sheets, is used in the country's courts. Earlier, environmental concerns have been raised saying printing only on one side and leaving wide margins caused large scale wastage of paper in courts.