Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi had planned terror strikes: Police

A suspected Islamic State (IS) operative was arrested in the national capital after a brief gunfight with the police Saturday claiming that he was planning terror strikes in "high footfall" localities in the city.

Mohd Mustakeen Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Balarampur, was apprehended by the Special Cell on Friday late night from the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.

Two pressure cooker IEDs, a pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle, suspected to be stolen, were recovered from him. Police officials said Khan opened fire at the police party, which trapped him.

"Initial plan was to enter the city around August 15 and carry out a terror strike but he did not enter the city due to heavy security. However, after the Independence Day celebrations, he felt that the security had been loosened and came to the capital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha said the 36-year-old suspect was to carry out the strike and then return home to get ready for a "suicide attack" later on the instructions of the new Emir of Islamic State of Khorosan province.

He was first handled by Yusuf Al-Hind, an Islamic State operative who was killed in Syria last year. After this, he came under the control of Abu Hasafa Pakistani, who is part of the Islamic State of Khorasan province.

During this period, police claimed, he learnt how to make IEDs. Kushwaha said they were verifying whether Khan himself made the IEDs he was carrying though, during interrogation, he has told police that he was the maker.

Pakistani had also told them Khan would be taken to Khorasan and the latter had made passports for his wife and four children.