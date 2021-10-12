Suspected Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi, terror attack bid foiled

Delhi: Suspected Pak terrorist held, terror bid foiled

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 13:14 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was arrested in east Delhi ahead of the festival season, police said on Tuesday. The suspected terrorist was allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack during the festival season in the national capital.

Mohd Ashraf, a resident of Punjab province in Pakistan, was apprehended from Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar. He was living in the guise of an Indian national Ali Ahmed Noori in Shastri Nagar area, police claimed. He allegedly obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents.

One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds were allegedly seized from him.

The special cell operation was monitored by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. "It is a good catch by special cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team," Asthana told ANI.

He has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Act, the Arms Act and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Pakistan
Delhi Police
Delhi
India News
Terrorist

