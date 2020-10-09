Suspecting an affair, Uttar Pradesh man beheads wife, walks to police station with severed head

Suspecting his wife of having an affair with his neighbour, a man allegedly beheaded her and walked to the police station with the severed head.

The shocking incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, about 175 kilometres from here, police sources said.

Police said that the man, identified as Kinnar Yadav, a resident of Baberu area in the district, suspected his wife of having an illicit affair with their neighbour. The couple would often quarrel over the matter, according to the local residents.

On Thursday, Kinnar again had heated arguments with his wife. An enraged Kinnar, carrying an axe in his hands, rushed to the house of the neighbour in a bid to kill him.

Police said that the accused attacked his wife, when the latter tried to intervene and save the neighbour. Kinnar allegedly hit her with the axe, severing her head.

He then walked to the Baberu police station, about two kilometres away, carrying the severed head in one hand and the axe in another, sources said. He was arrested.

Police said that Kinnar showed no remorse over the incident and justified the killing.