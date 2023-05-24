Taxi driver stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad; juvenile held

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing a person inside a car during a robbery bid in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Wednesday.
Police received a call at 5.31 am Tuesday about a man lying in a car and profusely bleeding at Yamuna Vihar road in Jafrabad, a senior police officer said.
A police team rushed to the spot and found that the man had stab wounds on his neck and was dead, he said.
The man was identified as Arjun, 32, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.
He was found dead in the driver seat of an Ertiga car, which was found to be attached as a taxi with ABP Tours and Management in Gurgaon, Haryana, police said.
The surveillance videos of the area showed Arjun resting inside the car with its door opened when four boys walked past and then returned to rob him. In the scuffle that followed, they stabbed him and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
The three absconding persons have been identified and efforts are being made to apprehend them, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role
World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills
South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners