Teacher held for showing obscene videos to class 6 students in Punjab's Phagwara

A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly showing an obscene video on an LCD screen in a classroom and making vulgar gestures to girl students of class six, police said on Saturday.
The teacher, Rajiv Sharma, was arrested on the complaint of the father of a school girl, said Satnampura SHO Gurinderjit Singh.
The accused was a teacher in the government middle smart school of Gobindpura Mohalla, the police official said.
A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO added.
