Punjab teacher held for showing obscene videos in class

Teacher held for showing obscene videos to class 6 students in Punjab's Phagwara

The teacher, Rajiv Sharma, was arrested on the complaint of the father of a school girl, said Satnampura SHO Gurinderjit Singh

PTI
PTI, Phagwara,
  • Apr 29 2023, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 23:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly showing an obscene video on an LCD screen in a classroom and making vulgar gestures to girl students of class six, police said on Saturday.

The teacher, Rajiv Sharma, was arrested on the complaint of the father of a school girl, said Satnampura SHO Gurinderjit Singh.

Also Read | Clarify stance on purported 'obscene' viral video of Gupta: BJP to Jharkhand CM

The accused was a teacher in the government middle smart school of Gobindpura Mohalla, the police official said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO added.

India News
Obscenity
Punjab

