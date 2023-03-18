Tejashwi targets BJP over arrest of conman in J-K

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took potshots at the Narendra Modi government over the arrest of a conman in Jammu and Kashmir where he was posing as a high-ranking government official.

Talking to reporters outside the state assembly, Yadav referred to reports in a section of the media stating that the conman, Kiran Bhai Patel, had once even got himself photographed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have also learnt that the conman had toured the sensitive region many times where he was always put up at posh hotels and provided security cover reserved for VIPs," claimed the RJD leader.

"He was holding meetings with officials, getting access to plenty of sensitive information. Such a massive security breach, and the government at the Centre is busy using its agencies to fix political opponents," alleged Yadav whose house was recently raided by Enforcement Directorate in the land for jobs scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Patel, who posed as a PMO official and got the requisite perks, including a bulletproof car and scores of security personnel, had three cases registered against him in his home state Gujarat, police said in Srinagar on Friday.

He was arrested in Srinagar on March 3 but his deception that tricked security forces of the high-security zone that is Jammu and Kashmir has come to light only now. Patel was in police custody until Friday and has now been sent to jail for 14 days.