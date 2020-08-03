TA jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

Territorial Army jawan goes missing in Jammu and Kashmir, his burnt vehicle found

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 03 2020, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 10:20 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

A Territorial Army (TA) jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said Manzoor serves in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Territorial Army
Jammu and Kashmir
kidnapped
Jawan

What's Brewing

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

 