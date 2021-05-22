Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; arms, ammo seized

Terror hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms seized

  • May 22 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday and seized some arms and ammunition, the third such recovery in a fortnight, police said here.

The recovery includes an AK-56 assault rifle, a magazine with 30 rounds, and two Chinese pistols and a magazine, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Vinod Kumar said.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by the police and the Army in Qasba village of the district, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is on.

Before this, 19 hand grenades were seized from another terrorist hideout in the Phagla area of Surankote on May 9.

On May 18, two pistols and 11 rounds of ammunition were seized from Mahra village of Surankote. 

