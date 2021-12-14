J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 11:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said.

The gunbattle was going on at the time of filing the report and further details are awaited.

An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Pooch

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 