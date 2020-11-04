Third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal asks 'not to panic'

Third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi: CM asks 'not to panic'

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 16:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

Kejriwal said people do not need to panic and the government was monitoring the situation regularly.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters.

"We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.   

The government's priority is to give best treatment and healthcare facilities to Covid-19 patients in Delhi and to keep the death rate as low as possible, he said.

The chief minister said there was no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city. 

"However, there is scarcity of ICU beds in some big, private hospitals. But we are trying to set things right," he said.

"The Delhi government had increased their numbers (ICU beds in private hospitals) but unfortunately, the Delhi High Court stayed our decision. We are moving the Supreme Court today to urge it to vacate the stay," Kejriwal said. 

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city. The previous highest single-day spike till date here - 5,891 cases - was recorded on Friday.

The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-eight new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,652, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

