This Independence Day, markets in Kashmir witness huge demand for tricolours

This Independence Day markets in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley have a huge demand for tricolours with customers, most of them government employees, placing orders for the national flag.

The sudden demand for tricolours touched the sky after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration ordered the hoisting of tricolour at all government buildings, including educational institutions and offices across the Valley.

The circular in this regard was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole last week to almost all major government departments in the Valley. All deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that rehearsals, Independence Day functions, and the flag hoisting ceremonies, are filmed for official records.

In the Kashmir valley, there are nearly 12000 educational institutes while hundreds of other official locations have also been identified for flag hoisting.

“All of a sudden, there is demand for thousands of tricolours which has created a shortage in the market. A flag which in normal times would not cost more than Rs 100 is selling for Rs 500 this time,” a shopkeeper in city center Lal Chowk, told DH.

A government school teacher wishing anonymity said that they had no option but to purchase three national flags for Rs 500 each “as they have been conveyed that no leniency would be tolerated if the national flag is not unfurled and filmed.”

“Even female teachers have been asked to reach their respective schools early in the morning, despite this Independence Day falling on Sunday. Arranging a tricolour in a place like Kashmir is also a risky job as you can be attacked by militants or stone-pelters if they come to know,” he rued.

The schools have been asked to ensure the attendance of atleast 25 students during the flag hoisting ceremony. However, a teacher from a higher secondary school in Srinagar said many parents of students have already refused to be part of the official functions, “fearing being marked as targets by militants and stone pelters.”

“The order to release videos of rehearsals and flag hoisting ceremonies online may have repercussions in the future,” he lamented.

From 1989 to 2018, separatists used to call for a shutdown while militants would warn officials from participating in Independence Day or Republic Day functions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. These functions were generally limited to district headquarters, with the main functions held in Srinagar and Jammu cities.