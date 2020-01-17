Three bullets hit in the head, woman drives miles to police station

A middle-aged woman who was severely injured with three bullets hitting her head and another in the face drove 7-km in a car all the way to the nearest police station in Punjab’s Muktsar to file a complaint against the accused.

Even as the woman was profusely bleeding, she decided to first report the murderous attack to the cops. The woman’s 65-year old mother, who too was severely injured with two gunshots in the leg, accompanied her daughter to the police station.

Miraculously, both the badly injured mother-daughter duo is out of danger, doctors at the hospital in Muktsar said Friday. The victim woman, 42-year old Sumeet Kaur and her 65-year old mother Sukhjinder Kaur, said the attack was orchestrated by their family members over a land dispute.

All the three bullets fired from close range that hit Kaur in the head fractured her skull. The bullets did not penetrate the brain, which may have saved her life. Doctor express surprise that the two-woman survived after so many gunshot injuries.

As soon as the bleeding women reached the police station, they were rushed to the hospital for treatment without delay. A team of doctors successfully removed the bullets from the head of the women and from her mother’s leg. According to the complaint by Sumeet Kaur to the police, the attack was executed by her brother and nephew. She accused her nephew, who is a student of Class 10, to have fired several gunshots at her and her mother Wednesday night. Hunt is underway to nab the accused, the police said today.

Sumeet said after the death of her father, 40 acres of land was left behind and was to be divided between her mother and brother, while one part of it was to go to her. She said her brother was averse to sharing the property and wanted to grab their share. The mother alleged that her son had assaulted them even earlier. A case is being investigated for an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under the Arms Act.