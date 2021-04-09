Three elderly women who went for Covid-19 jab in Uttar Pradesh got vaccinated for rabies instead

Close on the heels of an ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwife) who vaccinated a woman twice, three elderly women were allegedly administered rabies vaccines in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, about 500 kilometres from here, at a Covid vaccination centre.

The incident happened at a Covid Vaccination Centre at Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kandhla in the district on Thursday, according to the sources here.

Sources said that the women, all residents of Kandhla, had reached the CHC to receive shots of Covid-19 vaccine. The health workers reportedly asked their attendants to procure three syringes from outside and then administered them the vaccine.

One of the women later complained of dizziness and was taken to a private hospital. The doctors, who examined the prescription issued by the CHC, there were shocked to find that she had been given shot of rabies vaccine. The woman was admitted to the hospital.

Sources said that the health workers, who administered the rabies vaccine, said that they could not differentiate between the two vaccines.

The chief medical officer of the district said that a probe had been ordered in the matter. "We will take stern action against the lax health workers," he said.

Barely a few days back a woman had been vaccinated twice within a span of five minutes against Covid-19 in Kanpur Dehat district in the state. The administration has since barred the vaccination duty employees from carrying mobile phones.