Three militants held in Kashmir: Police 

A day after a gun-wielding picture of three local youth went viral on social media in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, security forces on Thursday held the trio along with arms and ammunition after a brief exchange of fire in Sogam area of the frontier district.

Reports said during a cordon-and-search-operation, the trio, who had recently joined militant ranks, were held.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar while confirming the arrests said they were the same militants, whose pictures recently went viral on social media. “A search operation was launched in Sogam area and after a brief exchange of fire the trio was caught alive,” he said.