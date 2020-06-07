Three militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir police

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 16:11 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Three unidentified militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces.

In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed, the official said.

He said their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained.

The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Kashmir

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

India 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

India 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

How messaging tech is helping to fuel global protests

How messaging tech is helping to fuel global protests

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

 