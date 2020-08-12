Three more Covid-19 deaths in Haryana; 797 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:15 ist
Municipal workers spray disinfectant solution to sanitise the exterior of a mosque in Faridabad. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities in the state to 503, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Two fatalities were reported from the hardest-hit Faridabad district while one death was from another worst-hit Gurgaon.

Of the 503 deaths in the state, 359 were males and 144 females.

The state recorded another big spike with 797 fresh cases, just a day after the highest single-day spike of 798 cases.

The total cases in the state have risen to 44,024.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (113), Sirsa (100), Gurgaon (98), Ambala (65), Mahendragarh (60), Rewari (57), Rohtak (49), Fatehabad (40), Panchkula (36), Yamunanagar (36), Kurukshetra (33) and Sonipat (31), as per the bulletin.

Nearly half of the total cases in the state are from worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, which fall in the National Capital Region. These two districts together have 273 fatalities.

The number active cases in the state currently are 6,827 while 36,694 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Wednesday, the state's recovery rate was 83.35 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 29 days.

Haryana
COVID-19
Coronavirus

