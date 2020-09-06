Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra lynched in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a three-time former Uttar Pradesh lawmaker was allegedly lynched following a dispute over property in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 150 kilometres from here, on Sunday.

The son of the MLA also suffered serious injuries while trying to save the latter and was admitted to the hospital.

According to the police sources here, Nirvendra Kumar Mishra, a three time independent MLA from Nighasan assembly constituency in the district, was attacked by armed miscreants, when he tried to stop them from taking possession of a piece of land near Trikolia Bus stand in the district.

There was a dispute between Mishra and one Sameer Gupta over the land and the matter was currently sub-judice.

Sources said that the miscreants hit septuagenarian ex-MLA with rods and sticks. His son was also attacked, when he tried to rescue his father.

Mishra, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Police, however, claimed that Mishra suffered a heart attack after falling down during the scuffle. Mishra's son rejected the police claim and said that his father was beaten to death.

An irate mob, comprising supporters of the ex-MLA, later blocked traffic on the main highway demanding arrest of the culprits. Tension prevailed in the area, sources said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing of the former MLA and said that no one was safe in the BJP regime in the state.

UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Laloo said that there was no law and order in the state.

It was the second case of mob lynching in the state in the past three days. Earlier a Muslim youth was lynched over suspicion of theft by a frenzied mob in UP's Bareilly district.