Three unidentified militants killed in Kashmir’s Sopore

Three unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The night-long gunfight at Pethseer in Sopore erupted after a joint team of army’s 52-Rashtriya Rifles, J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, sources said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed. The identity of the slain militants was not known immediately.

The latest encounter comes barely a few hours after the police killed two top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Force (TRF) in Srinagar, The duo, according to the police, were responsible for several killings and motivating the youth to join terror ranks. Sheikh was one of the longest surviving militants as he had cases registered against him that go back to 2006.

Over 100 militants and 21 security forces and police personnel have been killed in Jammu Kashmir since the beginning of this year. The highest number of militants (31) were killed in July which included several top commanders of the LeT.

Among over 100 militants killed in J&K this year, only 11 are Pakistanis while the rest are all locals. According to the army, there are still 200-225 militants active across the J&K despite the fact that almost no infiltration has taken place so far this year.

Official data reveals that 82 locals joined militancy in the first seven months of 2021 while 88 ultras were killed in the same period in encounters with the security forces.

The spate of recruitment suggests that the counter-offensive of security forces is proving to be a zero-sum game, as for every militant killed a new one is immediately being recruited. Last year, there were around 220 active militants in Kashmir and despite the killing of 80 militants this year, the number, as per police records, remains more or less the same.