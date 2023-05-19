Tiger cub found dead with injuries in MP's Bandhavgarh park

Tiger cub found dead with injuries in Bandhavgarh park

The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, an official said

  • May 19 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A tiger cub was found dead with injuries in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A tiger was spotted at the scene where the carcass of a female cub, aged around eight to 10 months, was recovered on Thursday, said the reserve’s veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta who performed the autopsy.

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling, he told PTI.  The presence of the tiger at the scene suggests that it had killed the cub, he said.

The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, the official said, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground duty forest staffers scanned the scene.

