Tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration detected in J&K's Samba sector: DGP

A 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Sunday, DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Read: Massive anti-tunnelling operation on along International border in J&K's Samba

Singh, who along with Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal, and Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Mukesh Singh inspected the scene, said the tunnel was unearthed following investigation into the recent encounter near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"Police shared some vital inputs found from the encounter scene with the BSF which after hectic efforts, managed to find the tunnel," the Director General of Police (DGP) told reporters.