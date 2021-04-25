Twitter removes 50 tweets criticising Modi govt

Twitter removes 50 tweets criticising Modi govt over Covid-19 handling

The government had warned Twitter of serious consequences if it failed to follow Indian law

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 00:58 ist
Twitter on Saturday removed around 50 tweets mostly criticising the Covid-19 pandemic handling by the NDA government. Credit: PTI Photo

Twitter on Saturday removed around 50 tweets mostly criticising the Covid-19 pandemic handling by the NDA government.

Though Twitter is silent about the removal, tweets from verified accounts have been removed by the company.

Tweets by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, Congress MP Revanth Reddy and West Bengal Minister Moly Ghatak are among some of the tweets that have been taken down. 

Mostly these tweets blamed the Kumba Mela for the Covid-19 surge in India. 

Sources said that the microblogging platform removed tweets following the requests from the central government.

Earlier, Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology were at loggerheads on the removal of tweets related to farmers' protests in Delhi.

Though Twitter was reluctant to remove tweets flagged by the government, mostly criticising the Modi Government handing farmers' protests, the US-based company had taken down all tweets finally. 

The government had also warned Twitter of serious consequences if it failed to follow Indian law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter
BJP
Narendra Modi
Kumbh Mela
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 