Two BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19 in Bareilly

Two BJP MLAs here have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.
While one of the MLAs has been admitted to a private hospital, the other is in home isolation.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly, Dr Vineet Kumar Shukla, said, "On Monday, Bareilly MLA Arun Kumar was participating in a programme on the 'jayanti' of Chitragupt, when he started feeling ill. He was immediately shifted to a 300-bed hospital and tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital."
"BJP MLA from Faridpur, Shyam Bihari Lal, also tested positive for Covid-19. His test report came on Monday. He has isolated himself at his residence," the CMO said.
Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had also attended the programme.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
Gangwar said he will get himself tested for Covid-19 in Delhi. The minister also said that his personal secretary in the ministry has tested positive for coronavirus and that he has asked his staff to undergo the test.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo
'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend
What you need to know about US election, disinformation
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience