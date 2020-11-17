Two BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19 in Bareilly

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had attended a programme where the MLAs were present

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Nov 17 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 14:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two BJP MLAs here have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

While one of the MLAs has been admitted to a private hospital, the other is in home isolation.

Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly, Dr Vineet Kumar Shukla, said, "On Monday, Bareilly MLA Arun Kumar was participating in a programme on the 'jayanti' of Chitragupt, when he started feeling ill. He was immediately shifted to a 300-bed hospital and tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital."

"BJP MLA from Faridpur, Shyam Bihari Lal, also tested positive for Covid-19. His test report came on Monday. He has isolated himself at his residence," the CMO said.

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had also attended the programme.

Gangwar said he will get himself tested for Covid-19 in Delhi. The minister also said that his personal secretary in the ministry has tested positive for coronavirus and that he has asked his staff to undergo the test. 

