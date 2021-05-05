Two killed, several injured after explosion at UP's oxygen plant

2 killed, many injured after blast at UP's oxygen plant

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 17:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

At least two people were killed and several were injured after a blast occurred at an oxygen plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to multiple media reports.

The explosion reportedly occured while the oxygen cylinders were being refilled.

More to follow...

 

 

