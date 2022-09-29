Two persons injured in mysterious blast in parked bus in J&K's Udhampur

Two persons injured in mysterious blast in Udhampur

  Sep 29 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 01:09 ist
Representative image.

Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.

In the blast, two person were injured and admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.

Udhampur
Jammu and Kashmir
Explosion
India News

