Two persons injured in mysterious blast in parked bus in J&K's Udhampur

Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.
The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.
In the blast, two person were injured and admitted to the district hospital, they said.
Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.
A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.
