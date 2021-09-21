Two pilots injured as Army chopper crash-lands in J&K

Two pilots injured as Army chopper crash-lands in J&K's Udhampur

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 21 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 14:25 ist
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter that crashed in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

Two pilots were injured when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

"Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," a Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

He said that two pilots were injured in the incident and they were evacuated to a hospital. "Further update follows," the spokesman said.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said, "The Army will issue a statement."

A top district official said that a police party has been rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

