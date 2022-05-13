Two recently infiltrated LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Two militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, who had recently infiltrated into Kashmir, were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Police said the encounter erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

Also Read | Police use batons, tear gas to quell protest over killing of Kashmiri Pandit

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search team, which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight, police said. In the gunfight, two militants were killed.

While the identity of the slain militants could not be ascertained immediately, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar earlier in the day said the two trapped terrorists in Bandipora were Pakistanis and belonged to the LeT.

They had infiltrated into Kashmir recently and had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.

77 militants, including 21 Pakistanis have been killed in Kashmir in encounters with security forces since the beginning of this year. According to official figures, 168 militants are still active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.