Two school staff booked for rape attempt in Muzaffarnagar

The suspects allegedly gave two girls water laced with intoxicants and sexually harassed them

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Dec 06 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 15:29 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Two staff members of a private school were booked for allegedly attempting to rape two girls and sexually harassing them, and a police officer also removed from field duty, after the girls' families alleged police inaction in the matter, officials said Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said a case was registered, after the two families filed a complaint, following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. He said Purkazi police station's station house officer (SHO) VK Singh has been transferred to the police lines for alleged negligence in the matter.

He said the school's two managerial staff, Bhopa Yogesh Chauhan and Arjun, were booked for allegedly attempting to rape the two girls. The girls were allegedly harassed when they were accompanied by the duo to another school for practical exams, for which an overnight stay was required. A total of 17 students had gone for the exams.

Also Read — MP: Teenage girl raped after giving aphrodisiac drug, dies of bleeding

According to a complaint filed by the families, the two accused allegedly attempted to rape the minors after giving them intoxicated water. Yadav also said that the accused allegedly threatened the girls not to share the incident with anyone.

According to the families, when they approached the local police, they did not take any action and then they approached the MLA.

The SSP said a case against the two school managers were registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

