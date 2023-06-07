Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in J&K

Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Rajouri

The incident took place at Galthi in the Manjakote area

PTI
PTI, Rajouri,
  • Jun 07 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two Army personnel were injured on Wednesday when the service rifle of a soldier went off accidentally inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place at Galthi in the Manjakote area when the soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles were unloading their weapons as per the protocol after returning from operational duty, a police official said.

Also Read | Pakistan intruder shot dead along International Border in J&K's Samba

He said two soldiers were injured in the accidental firing and were hospitalised.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured soldiers included the one whose weapon went off, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

 