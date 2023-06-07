Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Rajouri

Two Army personnel were injured on Wednesday when the service rifle of a soldier went off accidentally inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place at Galthi in the Manjakote area when the soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles were unloading their weapons as per the protocol after returning from operational duty, a police official said.

Also Read | Pakistan intruder shot dead along International Border in J&K's Samba

He said two soldiers were injured in the accidental firing and were hospitalised.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured soldiers included the one whose weapon went off, the official said.