UGC launches 'Chayan', portal to recruit faculty for central universities

The platform will take the entire application process online, and will allow for real-time tracking of the application

  • May 02 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The University Grants Commission on Tuesday launched a portal called 'Chayan', which will act as a unified platform for faculty recruitments across all central universities. The move comes days after an ad hoc professor in Delhi University’s Hindu College died by suicide after he lost his job.

“UGC has developed this portal to create an enabling environment for both, universities and the applicants with universities driving all the stages of the recruitment independently, as is being done at present in the respective university,” the education body said. 

Also Read | ABVP meets UGC chairman, demands ‘common counselling’ for admissions through CUET-UG

It said that the platform will take the entire application process online, and will allow for real-time tracking of the application, with online feedback for applicants and real-time analysis and application insights. The platform will have a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, where applicants can search for jobs using various filters like university name, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience, education level, etc.

The UGC said that the portal was developed after consultation and feedback from the vice-chancellors of the universities. 

Also Read | Caste discrimination: UGC revises redressal norms

Responding to concerns that the move would curtain the autonomy of universities, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that universities will be able to do exactly what they did earlier. “Central Universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they were doing earlier. All the above activities will be carried out through the admin dashboard for each university on this portal,” Kumar said. 

“The UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and is not a centralised recruitment process for all CUs. All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitments will be done by the respective CUs,” he added. 

 

