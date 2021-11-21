Cabinet may approve bills to repeal farm laws on Nov 24

Union Cabinet likely to approve bills for withdrawal of farm laws on November 24

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 15:54 ist
Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, is likely to take up for approval the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, sources in the government said.

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

