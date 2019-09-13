Unlike 2016 unrest, NGOs give miss to Kashmir hospitals

Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who had set up counters in the major hospitals of the Valley during the 2016 summer unrest for the assistance of patients and their attendants, have given a big miss this time.

Amid continuous shutdown, restrictions and communication blockade, a huge chunk of patients and their attendants are craving for free medicines and help as seen during 2016 unrest when dozens of NGOs and other organisations were helping out people in distress.

A worker of a local NGO blamed lack of cellular connectivity as one of the main reasons for NGOs failing to reach out to the needy in hospitals this time. “We were not able to contact volunteers as there was no communication tool available. Also it was difficult to arrange medicines and other essential items as there was no connectivity,” he told DH.

Abid Ahmad, another worker said strict restrictions and communication blockade prevented them from establishing relief camps at the hospitals this time. “Also in 2016, the local mohalla committees were active in providing support to the NGOs which was missing this time,” he said.

During 2016 unrest, local mohalla committees had established langars (community kitchens) outside the major hospitals in Srinagar, where free food was distributed among the needy. However, the number of injured persons being shifted to Srinagar hospitals was huge in 2016 compared to this time.

A senior police official said in 2016, separatists through their network had established camps in the name of some NGOs in major hospitals across the Valley to gain sympathy of people. “This time, as separatist camp is in disarray due to the NIA raids, they couldn’t repeat 2016 model,” he said.

Besides, he said, this time the government was proactive in providing all assistance to the patients and their attendants in all hospitals. “In 2016, the administration got cripples for three months giving a chance to the separatists to jump in. This time, from the day one, the administration was active as writ of the separatists has ended in Kashmir,” the officer added.